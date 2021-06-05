Advertisement

Humidity rising this week

Rain chances off and on next week.
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - After highs in the 90s for the Quad Cities, temperatures will still be above average for the week. High pressure will be moving east and bringing more southerly winds to the area. That will in turn rise dew points enough to where it gets more humid out. Not only that, but for the next several afternoons showers will be able to develop. There will be highs in the 80s all week with lows in the mid 60s. Remember to hydrate and stay in an air-conditioned area as much as possible with the summer-like conditions staying this week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm. Low: 68°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm, chance for afternoon showers and storms. High: 87°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Warm. Low: 68°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

