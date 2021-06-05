Advertisement

Moline non-profit hosts yard sale fundraiser for Haitian kids

Love for L'Allemand yard sale
Love for L'Allemand yard sale(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT
Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - Love for L’Allemand hosted a yard sale from Thursday, June 3 to Saturday, June 5. All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to support a school, a church, and a medical clinic in L’Allemand, Haiti.

The group says the money will specifically help expand the medical clinic and school spaces as well as installing solar power in the school kitchen and starting a scholarship program for university education.

The fundraiser has a goal of $3,000 and as of June 5th, has received about $1,500.

“I just wanted to get involved,” said Ian Anderson, a board member for Love for L’Allemand. “I’ve been to Haiti now a few times and I’m happy to get involved more and do what I can to see things grow there.”

The non-profit group will host another yard sale next week from June 10-12. The Yard sale will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at 2906 2nd Street, Moline.

For more information or to donate, click here.

Love for L’Allemand is a non-profit organization based in Moline. The group says their main goal is to support the education and physical needs of L’Allemand.

