‘Music on the River’ concert series is returning to Davenport
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport’s “Music on the River” concerts are back starting Sunday.
These are the following bands and which days they are performing:
- June 6: Crooked Cactus Band
- June 13: Josh Duffee & His Orchestra
- June 20: The RiverCity 6
- June 27: Ken Paulsen Quartet
- July 3: Red, White & Boom! w/ Identity Crisis - 6 p.m.
- July 11: BIX JAZZ FEST PREVIEW - 6 p.m.
- July 18: Orion Community Band
- Aug. 15: Big River Brass Band
- Aug. 25: Central High School Marching Band
- Aug. 29: Panic River Band
The city of Davenport says each of the concerts is free and will be at LeClaire Park. Concessions will also be available.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.