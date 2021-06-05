Advertisement

‘Music on the River’ concert series is returning to Davenport

City of Davenport(kwqc, city of davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport’s “Music on the River” concerts are back starting Sunday.

These are the following bands and which days they are performing:

  • June 6: Crooked Cactus Band
  • June 13: Josh Duffee & His Orchestra
  • June 20: The RiverCity 6
  • June 27: Ken Paulsen Quartet
  • July 3: Red, White & Boom! w/ Identity Crisis - 6 p.m.
  • July 11: BIX JAZZ FEST PREVIEW - 6 p.m.
  • July 18: Orion Community Band
  • Aug. 15: Big River Brass Band
  • Aug. 25: Central High School Marching Band
  • Aug. 29: Panic River Band

The city of Davenport says each of the concerts is free and will be at LeClaire Park. Concessions will also be available.

