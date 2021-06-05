‘Music on the River’ concert series is returning to Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport’s “Music on the River” concerts are back starting Sunday.

These are the following bands and which days they are performing:

June 6: Crooked Cactus Band

June 13: Josh Duffee & His Orchestra

June 20: The RiverCity 6

June 27: Ken Paulsen Quartet

July 3: Red, White & Boom! w/ Identity Crisis - 6 p.m.

July 11: BIX JAZZ FEST PREVIEW - 6 p.m.

July 18: Orion Community Band

Aug. 15: Big River Brass Band

Aug. 25: Central High School Marching Band

Aug. 29: Panic River Band

The city of Davenport says each of the concerts is free and will be at LeClaire Park. Concessions will also be available.

