Summer concert series starts in East Moline

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT
East Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline summer concert series starts on Sunday, June 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be held at Runner’s Park on 15th Avenue.

Conjunto La Razon will be performing on June 6. All of the concerts in the series will be free.

There will be shop vendors and food trucks available.

The city of East Moline says that there will be a concert each Sunday until the end of August.

