Bass Street Landing holds Pride event

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Hundreds gathered at Bass Street Landing in Moline Saturday for the second day of a two-day Pride festival. Tyler Mitchell helped organize the event and said he was thrilled to see people out and about again.

“It makes my heart so happy to have everybody here today,” Mitchell said.

He said the COVID-19 vaccine is responsible for making an in-person event this year possible.

“We’re able to be here safely because of the progress we’ve made with vaccinations and with everyone doing their part,” he said.

Among the groups and organizations at this year’s event, Family Resources LGBTQ+ Survivor Advocate Nathan Leidig said it was important to see the community reunite in person.

“To be able to be back out in spaces and not confined to our homes is really, really important for this community,” Leidig said.

Greeting people near the entrance of Bass Street Landing were the QC chapter of Free Mom Hugs, a group designed to emotionally support LGBTQ+ youth.

“We just try to be there to bridge a gap whether it’s helping communicate with the parents or just standing in wherever we can, the best we can,” Free Mom Hugs member Ann Colby said, “Think about in your own life, how important is it to have a family member show up for graduation? Today’s graduation in Rock Island so if your family doesn’t show up, we will.”

“To think that there is this other side where people aren’t comfortable, these kids aren’t comfortable, it’s just heartbreaking,” Free Mom Hugs member Kylee Thompson said.

Mitchell was the most thrilled with the amount of children and families at the event.

“I think that’s one of the most satisfying things seeing all the young people that are here who are just living their authentic lives,” Mitchell said.

