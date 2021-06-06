Figge Art Museum and Skybridge damaged by gunfire Sunday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police say the Figge Art Museum and Skybridge were damaged by gunfire early Sunday.

Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. on the top of the Redstone Parking Ramp on Main Street.

Officials say they believe a large group was gathering on top of the parking ramp when “several dozen shots” were fired. They say about ten windows of the Figge Art Museum and three windows on the Skybridge were damaged. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

