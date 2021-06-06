Advertisement

Figge Art Museum and Skybridge damaged by gunfire Sunday morning

Davenport Police say the Figge Art Museum and Skybridge were damaged after multiple shots were...
Davenport Police say the Figge Art Museum and Skybridge were damaged after multiple shots were fired on Sunday at approximately 1:30 a.m. on the top of the Redstone Parking Ramp on Main Street.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police say the Figge Art Museum and Skybridge were damaged by gunfire early Sunday.

Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. on the top of the Redstone Parking Ramp on Main Street.

Officials say they believe a large group was gathering on top of the parking ramp when “several dozen shots” were fired. They say about ten windows of the Figge Art Museum and three windows on the Skybridge were damaged. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic on Interstate 80 near Walcott is currently blocked off due to a vehicle on fire.
Traffic on I-80 blocked due to vehicle fire
Image of fluorescent chlorophyll. (Source: David Vinyard)
Iowa man accused of using homemade chloroform in abduction
West Burlington Police were notified of the shooting at approximately 1:02 a.m. Saturday morning.
West Burlington shooting leaves two with gunshot wounds
City of Davenport
‘Music on the River’ concert series is returning to Davenport

Latest News

Patricia Hernandez, owner of Paty's Ice Cream says, "I started my business here three years...
Mercado on Fifth re-opening 6pm
Warm and humid week
Afternoon pop up storms
Summer concert series return to Davenport, East Moline
Summer concert series return to Davenport, East Moline
Image of fluorescent chlorophyll. (Source: David Vinyard)
Iowa man accused of using homemade chloroform in abduction