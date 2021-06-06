Advertisement

Galesburg to temporarily close bridge

Bridge Construction
Bridge Construction(Pexels.com)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Galesburg, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Transportation says U.S. Route 34 at the Farnham Street bridge in Galesburg will close starting Sunday, June 6.

Officials say the purpose of the closure is to install steel girders on the bridge. The work is expected to run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays and try to avoid the work area when possible.

