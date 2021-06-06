Advertisement

Iowa man accused of using homemade chloroform in abduction

Image of fluorescent chlorophyll. (Source: David Vinyard)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Police have arrested a 20-year-old Iowa man accused of hiding in the backseat a Nebraska woman’s car and using zip ties, duct tape and homemade chloroform to abduct her and imprison her in a storage shed at his home.

The Sioux City Journal reports that police arrested Zack Smith, of Bronson, early Friday on charges of third-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment and two counts of assault. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Sioux City police say the woman was reported missing Thursday morning after her car was found abandoned with her purse and cellphone inside. Police say the woman managed to escape from the shed while police were searching for her.

