Advertisement

More Warmth and Humidity Ahead This Week

Expect Daily Rain Chances Through Friday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - We started your Sunday with some sunshine, but will continue to see a gradual increase in cloud cover during the day. A slight chance for pop up showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon into early evening, with highs reaching the mid 80′s to near 90 degrees. Looking ahead to the work week, expect scattered clouds and sunshine, with unseasonably warm temperatures, increasing humidity and daily shower and storm chances, mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs should range from the middle to upper 80′s, with lows in the 60′s through the period..

TODAY: Warm sunshine, then increasing cloudiness. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 87°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and warm Low: 69°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 87°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Davenport Police say the Figge Art Museum and Skybridge were damaged after multiple shots were...
Figge Art Museum and Skybridge damaged by gunfire Sunday morning
Traffic on Interstate 80 near Walcott is currently blocked off due to a vehicle on fire.
Traffic on I-80 blocked due to vehicle fire
Image of fluorescent chlorophyll. (Source: David Vinyard)
Iowa man accused of using homemade chloroform in abduction
West Burlington Police were notified of the shooting at approximately 1:02 a.m. Saturday morning.
West Burlington shooting leaves two with gunshot wounds
City of Davenport
‘Music on the River’ concert series is returning to Davenport

Latest News

Warm and humid week
Active weather this week in the QCA
Warm and humid week
Afternoon pop up storms
Above normal
More Warmth and Humidity Ahead This Week
Above normal
Rain chances daily