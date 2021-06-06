More Warmth and Humidity Ahead This Week

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Highs today were in the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. Moisture is reaching the area this week with southerly winds. This will bring more clouds to the area and daily rain chances. The rain that is in the forecast could produce a few storms, with the stronger storms having small hail and gusty winds. The next week will have afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with warmer mornings near 70 degrees. There will be an increase in humidity through the week with the summer-like conditions.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm. Low: 69°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Warm, a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 86°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Warm. Low: 68°. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

