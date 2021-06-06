More Warmth and Humidity Ahead This Week

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - We’ll start your Sunday with some sunshine, followed by a gradual increase in cloud cover during the day. Pop up showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon into early evening, with highs reaching the mid 80′s to near 90 degrees. Looking ahead to the work week, expect scattered clouds and sunshine, with unseasonably warm temperatures, increasing humidity and daily shower and storm chances, mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs should range from the middle to upper 80′s, with lows in the 60′s through the period..

TODAY: Warm sunshine, then increasing cloudiness. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 87°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and warm Low: 69°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 87°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

