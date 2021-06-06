Advertisement

Names sought of all Illinois order priests accused of abuse

Catholic Church (Source: Pixabay.com)
Catholic Church (Source: Pixabay.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - An attorney is calling on Catholic bishops across Illinois to end the “dangerous deceit” and release a full list of religious order priests who face credible sexual abuse accusations.

Attorney Jeff Anderson last week made public the identities of 175 priests accused of sex abuse. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Anderson says those names came from lawsuits, lists compiled by the religious orders, and other sources.

He says the Chicago archdiocese has released the names of only two of those problem priests. Anderson says Catholic bishops across Illinois have been hiding the names of religious order priests publicly accused of child sexual abuse.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

