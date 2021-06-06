MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Tyler Mitchell, Marketing and Communications director of The Project and organizer of the Pride event, joined QCL on set to talk about the upcoming weekend Pride at Bass Street Landing to be held Friday-Saturday, June 4-5. Watch the segment to learn more.

Since 1986, The Project has served people living in the QCA with HIV/AIDS — working to treat them with care and acceptance. The organization is currently gearing up for a fun, family-friendly event with a mission to support the LGBTQ+ community.

TV6 covered the festivities in this news report/web story.

