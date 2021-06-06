Advertisement

West Burlington shooting leaves two with gunshot wounds

West Burlington Police were notified of the shooting at approximately 1:02 a.m. Saturday morning.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT
WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are now investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that left two men with gunshot wounds.

In a release, the West Burlington Police Department says they were notified at approximately 1:02 a.m. by a local hospital that two men had recently come in with the wounds and investigated the area of the 12800 block of West Avenue. They were assisted on the scene by both the Burlington Police Department and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an active investigation and officials are looking for any information on the shooting. You are asked to contact the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office at 319-753-8212 if you have any information on the incident.

