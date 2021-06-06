While states restrict voting, Illinois would expand access

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois lawmakers approved election changes before adjournment last month, but many continue or expand existing practices or those put in place last year to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

They stand in sharp contrast to the restrictions on voting adopted or under consideration in Republican-controlled legislatures such as those in Texas and Georgia. The bill must go to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for approval.

It expands mail-in voting and voting by jail inmates and makes it easier for students to register. A separate

bill still under consideration would restore voting rights to convicts while still in prison.

