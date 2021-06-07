Active weather this week in the QCA

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Conditions will remain unsettled during the course of the week as an area of low pressure settles in to our south and east. That means a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms each day through the period. At this point, it doesn’t look as though severe weather will be a concern. We’ll see a sun/cloud mix this afternoon, with showers and a few storms. Highs should range from the lower to middle 80′s. We’ll see precipitation ending this evening, followed by a quiet night into Tuesday. Things become a bit more active with storms developing by the afternoon hours. The wet weather pattern continues until that low exits Friday, followed by sunshine into the weekend.

TODAY: Warm and muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 85°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers end. Mostly cloudy and warm Low: 69°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for showers and storms by afternoon. High: 87°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

