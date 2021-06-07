Advertisement

Daily showers and storms

Severe weather is not expected
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

We’ll be stuck in a “rinse and repeat” weather pattern this week. With warm, humid air in place, we’ll be seeing afternoon showers

and a few non-severe storms pop-up daily. The storms won’t be severe, although some could produce wind gusts to 40 mph and a bit of

small hail could form, but with the slow movement what they could do is drop up to an inch of rain pretty quickly in isolated spots.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with low 90s possible later in the week. Heat indexes will mostly be at 90 or above with

all of the humidity. This weekend drier air will start to work its way in cutting the humidity and temps by Monday.

TONIGHT: EVENING SHOWERS AND STORMS. PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW: 69°. WIND: LIGHT SE

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM AND HUMID. P.M. SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGH: 86°. WIND: E/SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM AND HUMID. P.M. SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGH: 87°.

