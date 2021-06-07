Advertisement

Active weather this week in the QCA

Severe weather is not expected
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Active weather will set up across our area this week as an upper level low will move just SE of the QCA. This will lead to plenty of clouds today and highs in the mid 80s. It will also lead to afternoon showers and storms with areas ESE of the QC favored today. While there will be energy available for storms, there is no real trigger, thus severe weather is not expected today or any day this week. Daily chances for storms, mainly in the afternoons, will continue until this upper level system moves out. As of this writing it appears it will move out late Friday leading to a dry and potentially cooler weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy with afternoon storms. High: 84º. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 69°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with afternoon storms. High: 87º.

