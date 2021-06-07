Advertisement

Chill Ice Cream & Eats opens at The Freight House

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Lorrie Beaman, Executive Director of The Freight House Farmer’s Market, joins QCL to talk about her new venture---opening up an ice cream shop! Chill Ice Cream & Eats has delicious ice cream and other yummy menu offerings at The Freight House. Beaman explains that when folks just don’t know where to start when it comes to ordering their ice cream flavors, “The Flight” is a good place to start sampling! The business slogan is “everyday is sundae”. Watch the segment to learn more.

Chill Ice Cream & Eats / 421 W. River Drive / Davenport, IA / 563-287-3403 / FACEBOOK PAGE (best place for all info!)

This weeks Sundae Special!

Posted by Chill Ice Cream Shop on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

