City of Davenport conducting targeted fireworks enforcement, offer safety tips

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Fourth of July holiday is officially less than a month away and Davenport police and fire officials are using this time to remind people of the current firework ordinance. During June and July, they will be conducting targeted enforcement throughout the city.

Per Davenport city ordinance, consumer fireworks can only be used on July 3rd and 4th from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on private property. Use of consumer fireworks outside the designated times can result in a simple misdemeanor. The first offense starts at $250 plus court costs, totaling about $400, the second offense is $400 plus court costs and the third and subsequent offenses are $625 plus court costs.

The Davenport Assistant Chief of Police, Jeff Bladel, said the department receives hundreds of calls this time of year related to fireworks.

“We want to make sure that we get the message out there to have a joyful holiday this season coming up but we also want people to be safe,” he said, “Between at least June and July, we’re over 500 calls for service related to fireworks, and those sometimes come as shots fired calls or other disturbance type calls but we have to check in those calls.”

Police and fire officials are stressing the importance of adhering to the city ordinance.

“People need to realize that we do have people within the community that suffer from PTSD. We do have people in the community that have to medicate their pets and not everybody celebrates 4th of July the same, so we ask that you be a good neighbor,” said Jim Morris, the Davenport Fire Marshal.

In addition to educating people on enforcement, they’re also educating people on the safety aspect of fireworks, especially around children.

“They’re always looking to the adults to see what’s going on because they want to light things themselves, but the adults got to step up and be like, this is my responsibility to keep everyone safe here at the gathering,” said Zach Soliz, the Davenport Lieutenant Fire Marshal and Public Education Officer.

“Last year we had approximately four serious injuries that required some sort of medical intervention for missing fingers hand that type of thing. We also had a dozen fire-related calls that range from damage to property from houses to cars to garages, so we just want the community to know you can have fun and be safe, but you need to be responsible,” Morris said.

“We’re not here to really just be the bad guys and to enforce the negative use. There is a time and place for fireworks and there’s a lot of safety concerns for fireworks, so we just got to get our message out that yes there are rules we have to all play by, and then also just be safe and responsible and be the role models that need to happen in this environment,” Soliz said.

The police and fire department will be posting reminders and safety tips throughout the month. You can report illegal use by calling 911 with a description of the offender and address.

