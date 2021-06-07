Advertisement

Figge's New Exhibit: Leslie Dill "Wilderness"

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 7, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

A new traveling art exhibit premiered at Figge Art Museum last weekend: Lesley Dill, Wilderness: Light Sizzles Around Me. This collection features hand-painted and sewn textile sculptures and banners created by Dill. Her work weaves images, text, and historical visionaries into stunning three-dimensional pieces. New Yorkk-based artist Leslie Dill joined QCL to talk about the collection and what inspires her as an artist. Watch the segment to learn more.

15 activists, seers, and visionaries are represented, one of which is important to the Quad-Cities. Sauk warrior Black Hawk, born in the village of Saukenuk, near present-day Rock Island is featured. The clothing of each figure---while suspended from the ceiling---is delicately embellished with words and symbols drawn from their writings and experiences, according to a museum release. Hand-painted banners hang on every wall of the gallery with additional texts and images which elaborates on the back stories. The exhibition demonstrates how far we have come as a country and how far we have yet to go.

The Figge has the honor of showing this traveling exhibition first---before any other museum! “Wilderness” will be on display through Aug. 22. For more information on the artist, visit www.lesleydill.net.

Figge Art Museum / 225 West Second Street / Davenport, Iowa / 563.326.7804 / Closed on Mondays / Masks REQUIRED for all visitors age 3+ (at the time of publication)

