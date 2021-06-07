Groundbreaking held for inpatient rehabilitation hospital with UnityPoint Health - Trinity

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A new development in the works in Moline as UnityPoint Health is building a new facility.

Hospital officials and local leaders gathered for a groundbreaking on a new rehabilitation center.

Once it is finished inpatient care will be offered for patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries and illnesses that require specialized care to regain function and independence.

It will feature 40 private rooms, a therapy gym and other amenities. Once open, UnityPoint’s 22-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit as the Rock Island Hospital will be moved to the new facility.

