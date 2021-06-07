Advertisement

Hawkeyes’ Ladies Football Academy

A Night with Iowa Football benefits the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 7, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Join University of Iowa football coaches and several Iowa student-athletes during a virtual event and receive an exclusive preview of the 2021 season—all while supporting the Child Life Program at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital! A Night with Hawkeye Football is Thursday, June 10, 2021 7 p.m. online. This event is open to all, but capacity is limited. REGISTER HERE.

One of the event hosts, Mary Ferentz, wife of Head Coach Kirk Ferentz, joins QCL to highlight and invite viewers to this special event which benefits the Child Life Program at the Children’s Hospital. A minimum $50 donation is required to attend. Your gift will help fund an additional full-time child life specialist position that coordinates everything from distraction techniques to fun activities on game days for patients. She also talks about the 10th (and final) Iowa Ladies Football Academy to be held on June 11, 2021 (see below).

Alsodon’t miss the online auction that will go live HERE on Friday, June 4, at 12:01 a.m – and close on June 10 at 9:59 p.m. You’ll have the opportunity to win exclusive Iowa Football packages including food & drinks for 10 in Kinnick Stadium locker room with the football staff, football game packages including 2 nights in Marriott Courtyard across from Kinnick Stadium, Outdoor Club Seats, VIP Parking, a weekend for 10 at Legacy Acres Hunting Lodge in Parnell, and lots of authentic Iowa Football swag!” Note: You DO NOT have to register for the event to bid on auction items.

The 10th and final Ladies Football Academy will be held on June 11, 2022. It’s a chance to enjoy all-access day inside Iowa Football and learn the game from the players and coaches...including a chance to check out the infamous Pink Locker Room! REGISTER HERE!

