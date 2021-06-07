Maquoketa Community School District announces death of high school teacher

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - A high school teacher with the Maquoketa Community School District has passed away according to officials.

Officials say William (Bill) Duffy passed away of a heart attack.

“In his years at Maquoketa High School, Mr. Duffy impacted many students, parents, and staff lives,” officials said in a Facebook post. “We recognize that with summer, school staff have limited opportunities to connect with your child to process this situation. We would encourage you as parents/guardians/caregivers to speak with your children as soon as you can.”

School officials say students wishing to speak with a counselor can contact the high school office at 563-652-2451. They can call between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“If your child would like to speak with a counselor face-to-face they will be available at the High School on Monday and Wednesday this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” officials said.

“At this time we have not received information regarding funeral arrangements,” school officials said on Facebook. “We will communicate more when we have more information to share. We know that you will join us in our concern, support, and sympathy for those involved in and affected by this crisis. We also greatly appreciate your cooperation and assistance.”

