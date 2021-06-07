Advertisement

Maquoketa Community School District announces death of high school teacher

Taylor died Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after a heart...
Taylor died Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after a heart attack, his son said. (Source: Gray News)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - A high school teacher with the Maquoketa Community School District has passed away according to officials.

Officials say William (Bill) Duffy passed away of a heart attack.

“In his years at Maquoketa High School, Mr. Duffy impacted many students, parents, and staff lives,” officials said in a Facebook post. “We recognize that with summer, school staff have limited opportunities to connect with your child to process this situation. We would encourage you as parents/guardians/caregivers to speak with your children as soon as you can.”

School officials say students wishing to speak with a counselor can contact the high school office at 563-652-2451. They can call between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“If your child would like to speak with a counselor face-to-face they will be available at the High School on Monday and Wednesday this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” officials said.

“At this time we have not received information regarding funeral arrangements,” school officials said on Facebook. “We will communicate more when we have more information to share. We know that you will join us in our concern, support, and sympathy for those involved in and affected by this crisis. We also greatly appreciate your cooperation and assistance.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous...
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
City leaders on Monday in Davenport held a press conference to address a recent shooting that...
City, community leaders say latest Davenport gunfire incident ‘unacceptable’
Traffic on Interstate 80 near Walcott is currently blocked off due to a vehicle on fire.
Traffic on I-80 blocked due to vehicle fire
Davenport Police say the Figge Art Museum and Skybridge were damaged after multiple shots were...
Figge Art Museum and Skybridge damaged by gunfire Sunday morning

Latest News

Charles H. Perdue II, 23, of Davenport, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon,...
Police: Davenport man shot at occupied truck multiple times
More storms tomorrow
Few more storms today
Galesburg, Illinois
Galesburg City Council drops funding for second study on Lake Storey expansion project
City, community leaders say latest Davenport gunfire incident ‘unacceptable’
City, community leaders say latest Davenport gunfire incident ‘unacceptable’
Bettendorf sets July 3rd for Independence Day festivities
Bettendorf Announces 4th Of July Festivities