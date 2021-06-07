Advertisement

Quad Cities Museum Week

featuring Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House in Moline
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

QC Museum Week is BACK in 2021---and it’s happening June 6-13. This is a way to celebrate science, art, and history as you explore the amazing museums of this regional destination on the Mississippi River. And after such a rough year for the non-profits due to the pandemic, this week is very important for them. It’s also a wonderful chance to visit facilities you hadn’t previously! 14 museums are participating and many offer FREE ADMISSION, reduced admission, and/or new exhibits.

CLICK HERE FOR MUSEUM WEEK SPECIALS

Joining QCL is Gretchen Frick Small, Director of Programs & Collections at Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House, to talk about the week and what amenities can be enjoyed at the Moline museums. Watch the segment to learn more.

Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House /  1105-8th Street / Moline, Illinois 61265 / 309 . 743 . 2700

Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House are thrilled to participate

Posted by Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House on Sunday, June 6, 2021

