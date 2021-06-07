Quad Cities Museum Week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

QC Museum Week is BACK in 2021---and it’s happening June 6-13. This is a way to celebrate science, art, and history as you explore the amazing museums of this regional destination on the Mississippi River. And after such a rough year for the non-profits due to the pandemic, this week is very important for them. It’s also a wonderful chance to visit facilities you hadn’t previously! 14 museums are participating and many offer FREE ADMISSION, reduced admission, and/or new exhibits.

Joining QCL is Gretchen Frick Small, Director of Programs & Collections at Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House, to talk about the week and what amenities can be enjoyed at the Moline museums. Watch the segment to learn more.

