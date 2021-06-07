Advertisement

Raccoon Motel to open by end of July

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

A new music venue will be opening later this summer in downtown Davenport! Sean Moeller, the man behind Raccoon Motel, joins Morgan on set for QCL to describe the venue and it’s vision/mission. He’s very excited about the bookings and promises that it will be open by the end of July, 2021. Tickets are already being sold (tickets are already sold out for the first show!). Moeller also talks about Maquoketa’s Codfish Hollow. Watch the segment to learn more.

Raccoon Motel / 315 E 2nd St / Davenport, IA 52801 / raccoonmotelqc@gmail.com

Reminder that these annual memberships are running low! The first wave of shows will be announced this week and these...

Posted by Raccoon Motel on Sunday, May 23, 2021

