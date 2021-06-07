Advertisement

Sound system failure causes DeWitt Operahouse Theatre to close until further notice

Due to a sound system failure at the DeWitt Operahouse Theatre, officials on Sunday announced...
Due to a sound system failure at the DeWitt Operahouse Theatre, officials on Sunday announced they will be closed until it is repaired.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - Due to a sound system failure at the DeWitt Operahouse Theatre, officials on Sunday announced they will be closed until it is repaired.

“We do hope to have it replaced in time to show A Quiet Place 2 starting Friday, June 11,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Officials say the theatre will be closed until the sound system can be replaced and they will be updating their Facebook page with updates as they become available.

