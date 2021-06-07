Sound system failure causes DeWitt Operahouse Theatre to close until further notice

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - Due to a sound system failure at the DeWitt Operahouse Theatre, officials on Sunday announced they will be closed until it is repaired.

“We do hope to have it replaced in time to show A Quiet Place 2 starting Friday, June 11,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Officials say the theatre will be closed until the sound system can be replaced and they will be updating their Facebook page with updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.