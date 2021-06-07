Summer concert series return to Davenport, East Moline
Both series will be on Sunday nights for free through August
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Sunday nights for most of the Summer, free concerts will be available at Runner’s Park in East Moline and at Davenport’s LeClaire Park. Both venues are thrilled to see live music back at their respective locations.
“We’ve got it all I think this year and I think we’re pretty excited about that,” Davenport Riverfront Improvement Commission Executive Officer Steve Ahrens said, “It’s important for the economy, it’s important for these bands who have really not played for over a year in many ways.”
“We thought it’d be a good idea for us to kind of have something in the Summer when people are ready to be out and about,” East Moline Main Street Board Member Tayvian Johnson said.
Below are the schedules for both venues for the remainder of the Summer.
LeClaire Park, all times at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise:
- Sunday, June 13 Josh Duffee & His Orchestra
- Sunday June 20 The RiverCity 6
- Sunday, June 27 Ken Paulsen Quartet
- Saturday, July 3 Red, White & Boom! w/ Identity Crisis - 6:00 p.m.
- Sunday, July 11 BIX JAZZ FEST PREVIEW - 6:00 p.m.
- Sunday, July 18 Orion Community Band
- Sunday, August 15 Big River Brass Band
- Wednesday, August 25 Central High School Marching Band
- Sunday, August 29 Panic River Band
Runner’s Park, all times 5 p.m. unless noted otherwise:
- Sunday, June 13 Juneteenth Celebration
- Sunday, June 20 Phyllis and the Sharks
- Sunday, June 27 The Stone Flowers
- Sunday, July 4, 3-6 P.M. Right After Parade, band TBD
- Sunday, July 11 The Knockoffs
- Sunday, July 18 Gray Wolf
- Sunday, July 25 Soul Storm
- Sunday, August 1 Crooked Cactus
- Sunday, August 8 Matt Roberts Blues Band
- Sunday, August 15 Class of 82
- Sunday, August 22 Code 415
