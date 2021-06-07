Summer concert series return to Davenport, East Moline

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Sunday nights for most of the Summer, free concerts will be available at Runner’s Park in East Moline and at Davenport’s LeClaire Park. Both venues are thrilled to see live music back at their respective locations.

“We’ve got it all I think this year and I think we’re pretty excited about that,” Davenport Riverfront Improvement Commission Executive Officer Steve Ahrens said, “It’s important for the economy, it’s important for these bands who have really not played for over a year in many ways.”

“We thought it’d be a good idea for us to kind of have something in the Summer when people are ready to be out and about,” East Moline Main Street Board Member Tayvian Johnson said.

Below are the schedules for both venues for the remainder of the Summer.

LeClaire Park, all times at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise:

Sunday, June 13 Josh Duffee & His Orchestra

Sunday June 20 The RiverCity 6

Sunday, June 27 Ken Paulsen Quartet

Saturday, July 3 Red, White & Boom! w/ Identity Crisis - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 11 BIX JAZZ FEST PREVIEW - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 18 Orion Community Band

Sunday, August 15 Big River Brass Band

Wednesday, August 25 Central High School Marching Band

Sunday, August 29 Panic River Band

Runner’s Park, all times 5 p.m. unless noted otherwise:

Sunday, June 13 Juneteenth Celebration

Sunday, June 20 Phyllis and the Sharks

Sunday, June 27 The Stone Flowers

Sunday, July 4, 3-6 P.M. Right After Parade, band TBD

Sunday, July 11 The Knockoffs

Sunday, July 18 Gray Wolf

Sunday, July 25 Soul Storm

Sunday, August 1 Crooked Cactus

Sunday, August 8 Matt Roberts Blues Band

Sunday, August 15 Class of 82

Sunday, August 22 Code 415

