Advertisement

Summer concert series return to Davenport, East Moline

Both series will be on Sunday nights for free through August
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Sunday nights for most of the Summer, free concerts will be available at Runner’s Park in East Moline and at Davenport’s LeClaire Park. Both venues are thrilled to see live music back at their respective locations.

“We’ve got it all I think this year and I think we’re pretty excited about that,” Davenport Riverfront Improvement Commission Executive Officer Steve Ahrens said, “It’s important for the economy, it’s important for these bands who have really not played for over a year in many ways.”

“We thought it’d be a good idea for us to kind of have something in the Summer when people are ready to be out and about,” East Moline Main Street Board Member Tayvian Johnson said.

Below are the schedules for both venues for the remainder of the Summer.

LeClaire Park, all times at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise:

  • Sunday, June 13 Josh Duffee & His Orchestra
  • Sunday June 20 The RiverCity 6
  • Sunday, June 27 Ken Paulsen Quartet
  • Saturday, July 3 Red, White & Boom! w/ Identity Crisis - 6:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 11 BIX JAZZ FEST PREVIEW - 6:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 18 Orion Community Band
  • Sunday, August 15 Big River Brass Band
  • Wednesday, August 25 Central High School Marching Band
  • Sunday, August 29 Panic River Band

Runner’s Park, all times 5 p.m. unless noted otherwise:

  • Sunday, June 13 Juneteenth Celebration
  • Sunday, June 20 Phyllis and the Sharks
  • Sunday, June 27 The Stone Flowers
  • Sunday, July 4, 3-6 P.M. Right After Parade, band TBD
  • Sunday, July 11 The Knockoffs
  • Sunday, July 18 Gray Wolf
  • Sunday, July 25 Soul Storm
  • Sunday, August 1 Crooked Cactus
  • Sunday, August 8 Matt Roberts Blues Band
  • Sunday, August 15 Class of 82
  • Sunday, August 22 Code 415

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police say the Figge Art Museum and Skybridge were damaged after multiple shots were...
Figge Art Museum and Skybridge damaged by gunfire Sunday morning
Traffic on Interstate 80 near Walcott is currently blocked off due to a vehicle on fire.
Traffic on I-80 blocked due to vehicle fire
Image of fluorescent chlorophyll. (Source: David Vinyard)
Iowa man accused of using homemade chloroform in abduction
West Burlington Police were notified of the shooting at approximately 1:02 a.m. Saturday morning.
West Burlington shooting leaves two with gunshot wounds
City of Davenport
‘Music on the River’ concert series is returning to Davenport

Latest News

Patricia Hernandez, owner of Paty's Ice Cream says, "I started my business here three years...
Mercado on Fifth re-opening 6pm
Warm and humid week
Afternoon pop up storms
Davenport Police say the Figge Art Museum and Skybridge were damaged after multiple shots were...
Figge Art Museum and Skybridge damaged by gunfire Sunday morning
More Sunday sunshine, then increasing cloudiness and 80's during the day.
Your First Alert Forecast