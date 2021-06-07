Advertisement

Traffic on I-80 blocked due to vehicle fire

Traffic on Interstate 80 near Walcott is currently blocked off due to a vehicle on fire.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic on Interstate 80 near Walcott is currently blocked off due to a vehicle on fire. Traffic eastbound was blocked off for about two miles at 8:30 p.m. but appears to be moving slowly through the left lane. Heavy smoke can be seen from the road.

The right lane of traffic is blocked off from Exit 284 to Exit 290, according to Iowa officials. Drivers can expect about a 15-minute delay.

