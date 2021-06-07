Whitesboro Street railroad crossing to be temporarily closed in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - City officials in Galesburg on Monday announced the railroad crossing at Whitesboro Street will be temporarily closed.

Weather permitting, the closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8 and is expected to be closed until 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 10.

Officials say the closure will be work on the crossing.

