Whitesboro Street railroad crossing to be temporarily closed in Galesburg
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - City officials in Galesburg on Monday announced the railroad crossing at Whitesboro Street will be temporarily closed.
Weather permitting, the closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8 and is expected to be closed until 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 10.
Officials say the closure will be work on the crossing.
