Advertisement

Whitesboro Street railroad crossing to be temporarily closed in Galesburg

Weather permitting, the closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8 and is expected to be...
Weather permitting, the closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8 and is expected to be closed until 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 10.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - City officials in Galesburg on Monday announced the railroad crossing at Whitesboro Street will be temporarily closed.

Weather permitting, the closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8 and is expected to be closed until 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 10.

Officials say the closure will be work on the crossing.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous...
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
City leaders on Monday in Davenport held a press conference to address a recent shooting that...
City, community leaders say latest Davenport gunfire incident ‘unacceptable’
Taylor died Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after a heart...
Maquoketa Community School District announces death of high school teacher
Traffic on Interstate 80 near Walcott is currently blocked off due to a vehicle on fire.
Traffic on I-80 blocked due to vehicle fire
Davenport Police say the Figge Art Museum and Skybridge were damaged after multiple shots were...
Figge Art Museum and Skybridge damaged by gunfire Sunday morning

Latest News

Charles H. Perdue II, 23, of Davenport, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon,...
Police: Davenport man shot at occupied truck multiple times
More storms tomorrow
Few more storms today
Galesburg, Illinois
Galesburg City Council drops funding for second study on Lake Storey expansion project
City, community leaders say latest Davenport gunfire incident ‘unacceptable’
City, community leaders say latest Davenport gunfire incident ‘unacceptable’
Bettendorf sets July 3rd for Independence Day festivities
Bettendorf Announces 4th Of July Festivities