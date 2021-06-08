Advertisement

97-year-old claims diploma from Virginia high school

By Bruce Young
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Graduation at Rockbridge County High School this year was unique.

It was the very first time they passed out diplomas outside, on the football field.

But for one recipient, it was a long time coming.

“I did finish three and a half years of high school,” said Ottie Marie Canady. “We had a large family, and I quit to help my mother when my father died.”

That was in 1943, and then she married and never quite got back to school.

“This was a total surprise,” she said. “Something I wasn’t expecting.”

“This is a very special occasion,” said RCHS Principal Mike Craft. “In all my years of education, I don’t think I’ve ever had this particular honor to give a graduate a diploma so far off from the intended date.”

She says not having the diploma hasn’t held her back at all.

“You name it, I’ve probably done it,” Canady said.

Traveling with her husband through his Army career, she held a range of jobs, once even being chosen over someone with a PhD. But her son thought she still needed her diploma.

“He just says, I thought that was one thing that you might like to have in your lifetime that you didn’t get,” Canady said.

And as she watched 240 other diplomas handed out, she was happy she got to go first.

“I was concerned about having to wait, you know, for a long time,” she said.

“You already waited a long time,” she was asked.

“Well, yes,” she laughed. “I waited a long time. Yes.”

And happy that she spent the years she waited well.

“Take every opportunity that comes your way, which I did,” Canady advised.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous...
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
In a release, police say they were called to the 100 block of South Howell Street for a medical...
Police investigating death following medical call in Davenport Tuesday morning
Davenport police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left multiple windows at the...
Davenport leaders address ‘gut wrenching’ shooting incident over the weekend
Charles H. Perdue II, 23, of Davenport, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon,...
Police: Davenport man shot at occupied truck multiple times
Data shows Davenport gun violence spiking for second year in a row
Data shows Davenport gun violence spiking for second year in a row

Latest News

Maquoketa 18 month old hospitalized from E. coli infection
Maquoketa 18 month old hospitalized from E. coli infection
Briella, an 18 month old from Maquoketa, Iowa, developed Hemolytic uremic syndrome from E. coli.
Maquoketa 18 month old recovering from E. coli infection
Iowa law enforcement trying to curb the rapidly increasing rate of 2021 traffic fatalities
Iowa law enforcement trying to curb the rapidly increasing rate of 2021 traffic fatalities
The 15-year-old from Davenport was reported missing on May 25th.
Missing Davenport 15-year-old ‘safely located’
Whitey's Cones For Kids will raise money for Bethany For Children And Families
Whitey’s Cones For Kids is Monday