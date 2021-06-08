Advertisement

Bettendorf Announces 4th Of July Festivities

City will celebrate on July 3rd this year
Bettendorf sets July 3rd for Independence Day festivities
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -In a break with tradition, Bettendorf will celebrate the 4th of July one day earlier than normal. City leaders have set July 3rd for their Independence Day activities. The Bettendorf parade will kick off the July 4th activities. It will start at 10 a.m in downtown Bettendorf. The procession begins at the intersection of 23rd Street and State Street. It will go east on State Street, curve around to Grant Street, west on Grant Street. to 16th Street, turning south on 16th Street, east on State Street, and ends at 21st Street. This year’s parade grand marshal is Phil Redington, former police chief.

Starting July 2-July 3, Spruce Hills Drive will be closed from 18th Street to Cumberland Square Drive. Access to Cumberland Square businesses will be on Spruce Hills Drive near Azteca and also 18th Street.

On Saturday, July 3, the festival will begin at noon on Spruce Hills Drive in front of Cumberland Square.

On Saturday, July 3, fireworks will begin at dusk at Middle Park.

Visit the City of Bettendorf’s webpage, www.bettendorf.org for information concerning the parade, festival, and fireworks.

