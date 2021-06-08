Construction to close portion of Avenue of the Cities until August in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - City officials in Moline have announced construction that is expected to begin on Friday, June 11.

Officials say as road work continues on Avenue of the Cities from 18th Street A to 19th Street, westbound Avenue of the Cities traffic will be closed and detours will be in place starting on Friday. The closure is to facilitate the installation of a new sanitary sewer.

Message boards are in place that will notify the public of any changes in traffic and detours will be put in place.

Delays are expected while the work is being completed.

The city of Moline asks drivers to plan ahead and use an alternate route. The construction is expected to go until August.

