Advertisement

Construction to close portion of Avenue of the Cities until August in Moline

Officials say as road work continues on Avenue of the Cities from 18th Street A to 19th Street,...
Officials say as road work continues on Avenue of the Cities from 18th Street A to 19th Street, westbound Avenue of the Cities traffic will be closed and detours will be in place starting on Friday. The closure is to facilitate the installation of a new sanitary sewer.(Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - City officials in Moline have announced construction that is expected to begin on Friday, June 11.

Officials say as road work continues on Avenue of the Cities from 18th Street A to 19th Street, westbound Avenue of the Cities traffic will be closed and detours will be in place starting on Friday. The closure is to facilitate the installation of a new sanitary sewer.

Message boards are in place that will notify the public of any changes in traffic and detours will be put in place.

Delays are expected while the work is being completed.

The city of Moline asks drivers to plan ahead and use an alternate route. The construction is expected to go until August.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous...
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
In a release, police say they were called to the 100 block of South Howell Street for a medical...
Police investigating death following medical call in Davenport Tuesday morning
Davenport police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left multiple windows at the...
Davenport leaders address ‘gut wrenching’ shooting incident over the weekend
Charles H. Perdue II, 23, of Davenport, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon,...
Police: Davenport man shot at occupied truck multiple times
Data shows Davenport gun violence spiking for second year in a row
Data shows Davenport gun violence spiking for second year in a row

Latest News

Maquoketa 18 month old hospitalized from E. coli infection
Maquoketa 18 month old hospitalized from E. coli infection
Briella, an 18 month old from Maquoketa, Iowa, developed Hemolytic uremic syndrome from E. coli.
Maquoketa 18 month old recovering from E. coli infection
Iowa law enforcement trying to curb the rapidly increasing rate of 2021 traffic fatalities
Iowa law enforcement trying to curb the rapidly increasing rate of 2021 traffic fatalities
The 15-year-old from Davenport was reported missing on May 25th.
Missing Davenport 15-year-old ‘safely located’
Whitey's Cones For Kids will raise money for Bethany For Children And Families
Whitey’s Cones For Kids is Monday