Data shows Davenport gun violence spiking for second year in a row

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport gunfire incidents in Davenport continue to spike at an all-time high, said police in an early June press conference. TV6 investigates obtained data through an open records request to see where these incidents are occurring throughout the city. As of May 31, there have been at least 92 confirmed incidents where gun shots have been fired. Most of them occur over the weekend, namely early on Sunday morning. Perhaps it’s a predictable trend, but as the weather gets warmer, the number of incidents also has steadily risen. View Davenport Confirmed Gunfire 2021 in a full screen map

The above map shows all locations that the shootings have taken place, the markers clustering in and near the downtown area of Davenport.

Of the 92 incidents, 24 involved a case where someone was injured.

Despite things getting back to normal from the pandemic, police chief Paul Sikorski stated that trends of violence have not changed at all since the peak of quarantine. “We had a drastic rise last year in 2020 in violent crime, in gun crime specifically with shots fired,” said Sikorski, “we are right on track with where we were last year, so we aren’t seeing a decline yet.”

On Tuesday morning, the TV6 Investigates team scoured some neighborhoods where a lot of the gunfire incidents have been occurring to ask residents about their thoughts on the rising gun related crime.

At least 20 doors were knocked. Responses ranged from neighbors not wanting to get involved, to residents claiming not to know or have seen anything going on.

It is the same type of response that police say they ran into when trying to get more information on a shooting that happened in the Red Stone parking lot early Sunday morning. “They attempted to interview people that were on scene and part of this disturbance and received limited cooperation,” said Sikorski.

The only person who was willing to comment on the recent rise in gun violence was Davenport resident Ken Ehlers, who said he is concerned for the downtown area but says it is up to parents to control their children before the crime gets out of hand. “I think they should be held a little bit accountable depending on the age of the child,” said Ehlers.

Ehlers said that while he feels generally safe in his own neighborhood, he stated there are areas in the city he and his family directly avoid.

The main consensus between city and community leaders is that the solution to stop the rise in crime lies with the parents and individuals responsible for condoning the ongoing violence.

