Davenport leaders address ‘gut wrenching’ shooting incident over the weekend

President & CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber, Paul Rumler, described the incident as “gut wrenching” and said the chamber is ready to help to be part of the solution.

“The Quad Cities has what it takes to build a prosperous regional economy,” Rumler said. “We are making traction in attracting residents, businesses and jobs to our region. Significant investments made across the Quad Cities by local governments, area businesses and other organizations are building a great place to live. We also have some issues that need to be addressed if we want to be successful and continue to grow.”

Kyle Carter, Executive Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership echoed that and said the city cannot afford to lose ground on the progress made.

“Millions of dollars over decades have been invested to transform downtown Davenport to be a vibrant economic and cultural center of our community,” Carter said. “We can not afford to lose ground on our progress; the level of violence across the entire region is unacceptable, let alone the most recent instance downtown.”

On Monday the mayor of Davenport, the city’s police chief and representatives from the NAACP and Davenport Peace addressed the incident as well. Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski released footage of the shooting incident and said those who were at the scene refused to cooperate with the police.

“I would like our community to watch the footage and ask yourselves, is this acceptable in our community?” Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said Monday. “Is it acceptable for our kids, our young men, young women to be involved in this and not care about each other, not care about helping to solve the problem of violent crime in our community? Is this where we are as a community?”

“The finger-pointing has got to stop,” Reverend Melvin Grimes, chair of community relations for the NAACP said. “Saying that ‘I don’t trust anybody’ has to stop, because if it doesn’t, then trouble is going to visit somebody on their front doors. And it’s going to be another loss of life which does not make any sense.”

Reverend Stephen Echols with Davenport Peace challenged the community to step up and start taking action.

“This is our community, we don’t have to take this,” he said. “We don’t have to stand for this. No, this is our responsibility. We must be able to take some ownership. This is our responsibility. We must be able to take some ownership. This is past color.”

Police ask anyone with information regarding Sunday’s shooting to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

