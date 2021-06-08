Father’s Day 5th most dangerous holiday on roads

MUSCATINE , Iowa (KWQC) - Father’s Day is time to celebrate, but it is also one of the deadliest times on the roads. A three-year study conducted by autoinsurance.org indicates that Father’s Day ranks fifth out of the 10 deadliest holidays.

The Muscatine Police Department is joining Iowa’s statewide Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force in an effort to reduce deaths on Iowa roadways. As part of that effort, officers will be conducting a Pre-Father’s Day special enforcement initiative June 9-12 geared toward the reduction of impaired drivers leading into Father’s Day week.

While Father’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 20, law enforcement officials hope to reverse the dangerous fatality trend with early awareness and enforcement efforts. Data from the past 10 years shows Father’s Day weekend has a higher incidence of impaired drivers on Iowa roads.

In addition, the daily Iowa Traffic Fatality Count , which are vailable from the Iowa DOT, shows fatalities are already trending higher than last year. During the month of May, Iowa had 41 traffic fatalities, which is the highest death count for that month over the past six years.

As the country continues to open up, summer will bring more holiday gatherings, festivals, graduations and vacations; all involving travel. Typically, some of Iowa’s highest traffic fatality months are June, July, August and September between the Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays.

The effort is part of the safe driving campaign Drive Safe Iowa: The Power Is In Your Hands. The campaign is aimed at educating drivers on the essential role they play in using safe driving habits to reduce roadway deaths and preventable injuries. Focus is placed on the four most dangerous driving behaviors – speeding, impaired, distracted, and not buckling up.

