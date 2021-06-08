Floorcrafters for Spectacular Remodeling

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Spring is a busy time for sprucing up spaces! Simply spending more time in one’s home during the pandemic has led to increased demands for remodeling. Floorcrafters, Inc. in Moline is happy to be part of the designing process to create remodeled areas the fulfill the dreams of homeowners all over the Quad Cities region. Floorcrafters has been going strong in the QCA since 1948.

Omar Pavano of Floorcrafters, Inc., talks about how this flooring business is actually able to complete other projects such as bathroom showers and other kitchen surfaces. Watch the segment to learn more and see beautiful images of completed remodels featuring current trends about which the business is very proud. Here is a link to the INSPIRATION GALLERY of photos of completed jobs.

Floorcrafters Inc. has flooring options for all your residential and commercial needs. Whether you want the comfort and warmth of carpet, the luxury of hardwood floors, or the durability of vinyl tile, we have the right floor for you. Be sure to contact them to get an accurate and professional in-home flooring (or other project) estimate.

Griffin’s Floorcrafters, Inc. / 1305 5th Avenue / Moline, IL 61265 | (309) 300-3823

