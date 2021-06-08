Advertisement

Former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel dies at 71

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2010, file photo, then Las Vegas head coach Jim Fassel, center, looks...
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2010, file photo, then Las Vegas head coach Jim Fassel, center, looks on from the sideline during their United Football League title game against Florida in Omaha, Neb. Former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel has died. He was 71. Fassel was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and led the team to the 2001 Super Bowl. Fassel’s son confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times on Monday.(Dave Weaver | AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jim Fassel, a former coach of the New York Giants who was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and led the team to the 2001 Super Bowl, has died. He was 71.

Fassel’s son, John, confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times on Monday.

Fassel coached the Giants from 1997-2003, leading the team to the Super Bowl after the 2000 season. The Giants lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-7.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Fassel was taken to a hospital in Las Vegas with chest pains and died of a heart attack.

Fassel played college football before a brief career in the NFL and Canadian football. He was also part of the coaching staffs at Denver, Oakland, Arizona and Baltimore, as well as head coach at the University of Utah.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous...
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
City leaders on Monday in Davenport held a press conference to address a recent shooting that...
City, community leaders say latest Davenport gunfire incident ‘unacceptable’
Taylor died Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after a heart...
Maquoketa Community School District announces death of high school teacher
Traffic on Interstate 80 near Walcott is currently blocked off due to a vehicle on fire.
Traffic on I-80 blocked due to vehicle fire
Davenport Police say the Figge Art Museum and Skybridge were damaged after multiple shots were...
Figge Art Museum and Skybridge damaged by gunfire Sunday morning

Latest News

FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, a container port on the Yangtze River is seen in an...
US trade deficit dips to $68.9 billion with exports up
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Pipeline exec to face Congress as US recovers most of ransom
People attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London,...
Muslim family targeted in truck attack that killed 4, Canadian police say
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage
Charles H. Perdue II, 23, of Davenport, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon,...
Police: Davenport man shot at occupied truck multiple times