A bit drier, but more heat and humidity ahead

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

With warm, humid air in place, we’ll continue seeing a chance for afternoon showers and a few non-severe storms pop-up daily. However, the

chances look a bit less over the next few days and by Thursday and Friday most areas could stay dry. With the slow movement of any showers

and storms, they could produce up to an inch of rain pretty quickly in isolated spots. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with low 90s

possible Thursday and Friday. Heat indexes will mostly be near 90 or above with all of the humidity. This weekend drier air will start to work

its way in cutting the humidity and temps starting Sunday and continuing into early next week.

TONIGHT: EVENING SHOWERS AND STORMS ENDING. PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW: 69°. WIND: LIGHT SE

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM AND HUMID. P.M. SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGH: 88°. WIND: E 5-10

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM AND HUMID. A FEW P.M. SHOWERS AND STORMS POSSIBLE. HIGH: 90°.

