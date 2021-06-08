Advertisement

A bit drier, but more heat and humidity ahead

Highs near 90 and a bit less rain by Thursday & Friday
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

With warm, humid air in place, we’ll continue seeing a chance for afternoon showers and a few non-severe storms pop-up daily. However, the

chances look a bit less over the next few days and by Thursday and Friday most areas could stay dry. With the slow movement of any showers

and storms, they could produce up to an inch of rain pretty quickly in isolated spots. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with low 90s

possible Thursday and Friday. Heat indexes will mostly be near 90 or above with all of the humidity. This weekend drier air will start to work

its way in cutting the humidity and temps starting Sunday and continuing into early next week.

TONIGHT: EVENING SHOWERS AND STORMS ENDING. PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW: 69°. WIND: LIGHT SE

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM AND HUMID. P.M. SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGH: 88°. WIND: E 5-10

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM AND HUMID. A FEW P.M. SHOWERS AND STORMS POSSIBLE. HIGH: 90°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous...
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
In a release, police say they were called to the 100 block of South Howell Street for a medical...
Police investigating death following medical call in Davenport Tuesday morning
Davenport police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left multiple windows at the...
Davenport leaders address ‘gut wrenching’ shooting incident over the weekend
Charles H. Perdue II, 23, of Davenport, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon,...
Police: Davenport man shot at occupied truck multiple times
Data shows Davenport gun violence spiking for second year in a row
Data shows Davenport gun violence spiking for second year in a row

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Another warm & humid night with Wednesday bringing more pop-up showers
A bit drier, but more heat and humidity ahead
First Alert Forecast - Another warm & humid night with Wednesday bringing more pop-up showers
First Alert Forecast - Another warm & humid night with Wednesday bringing more pop-up showers
More storms tomorrow
Humid with afternoon/evening storms
More storms tomorrow
Few more storms today