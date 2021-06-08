Humid with afternoon/evening storms

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - The QCA is looking at a repeat of yesterday’s forecast today which means warm and humid conditions will be seen along with afternoon/evening pop up showers and storms. These storms will be slow moving and efficient rainfall producers before dissipating quickly around sunset. Daily chances for storms will continue Thursday and Friday before a cold front sweeps through Friday night ushering in lower humidity and quieter weather for the weekend. Temps will generally average in the upper 80s each afternoon and feel like the 90s with humidity factored in.

TODAY: Partly sunny with afternoon storms. High: 86º. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 69°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with afternoon storms. High: 88º.

