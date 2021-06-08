Jackson County ‘monitoring’ E. coli cases in county; providing illness prevention tips

(KWQC) - Health officials in Jackson County are providing tips to prevent further illnesses after receiving reports from the community about gastrointestinal illnesses.

This comes after viewers reached out to TV6 saying there were cases of E. coli throughout the county.

According to the CDC’s website, E. coli is “bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals. E. coli are a large and diverse group of bacteria. Although most strains of E. coli are harmless, others can make you sick. Some kinds of E. coli can cause diarrhea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, and other illnesses.”

“I can say that Jackson County Public health is following, monitoring, and conducting the ecoli cases in Jackson County,” Community Health Manager Michele Cullen tells TV6. “We have been working with the Iowa Dept of PH for guidance.”

Officials shared illness prevention recommendations with the community and said they are “monitoring the community and following up as needed.”

Anyone who becomes ill while at school or the workplace should be sent home immediately.

Anyone who has diarrhea or vomiting should remain at home until 24 hours after diarrhea and/or vomiting cease. Proper hand hygiene should be emphasized upon return to work or school.

Handwashing with soap and water is the most effective way to remove germs from the hands and should be used when caring for a person with illness.

Proper hand washing technique: Hand washing should be done using warm water and soap. RUb hands together for at least 20 seconds making sure to scrub the backs of hands, wrists, between fingers and under fingernails. Rinse well under warm water and use a paper towel or blow dryer to dry hands.

Ill individuals should not return to daily activities for 24-48 hours following cessation of diarrhea and/or vomiting.

Health officials say maintaining a clean environment is “important for containing and preventing the spread of illness.”

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the risk factors tend to have infection diagnosed more in children five years old and younger.

“This age group is at increased risk of developing HUS and the complications associated with it. Elderly people also appear to be at increased risk for complications,” the website read.

