Moline police lieutenant announces retirement after 25+ years

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Congratulations are in order for Lieutenant Michael Hutton, with the Moline Police Department.

The department’s Facebook page on Tuesday announced after 29 years of service he would be retiring.

“Lt. Hutton started with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department in 1988 before getting hired at Moline in 1992,” police said in the post. “During his time at Moline, Lt. Hutton served as a patrol officer, a Field Training Officer, Hostage Negotiator assigned to the Moline-East Moline Crisis Containment Unit and a Bike Officer.”

Hutton also served as a detective assigned to Juvenile Investigations Division before he was promoted to sergeant.

“Lt. Hutton returned to patrol as a Supervisor and then returned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a Sergeant assigned to the Juvenile Investigations Division,” officials said. “Lt. Hutton was then promoted to Lieutenant and served as the Shift Commander of 2nd and 3rd shift patrol before returning to the Criminal Investigations Division as a Lieutenant.”

You can read the rest of the city’s release below.

“In 2019, Lieutenant Hutton was assigned as the Services Lieutenant where he worked until his retirement today.

During this time in Investigations, Lt. Hutton spent many years investigating the Trudy Appleby case and as a Supervisor he made sure every lead was followed up and the resources to conduct large investigative operations were always available, never giving up hope that one day we will find Trudy and bring her home.

Lt. Hutton also served as an Operator on the Moline-East Moline Crisis Containment Unit and as a member of the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force.

Thank you Lt. Hutton for your dedicated service to Quad Cities community for the last 33 years and to the citizens, businesses and visitors to the Moline, IL - Official City Government for the last 29 years”

