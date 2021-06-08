Police: Davenport man shot at occupied truck multiple times

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he shot at an occupied truck multiple times in May.

Charles H. Perdue II, 23, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court Tuesday morning via video arraignment.

According to arrest affidavits filed by the Davenport Police Department:

Around 12:30 a.m. May 23, Perdue was in the parking lot of Rookie’s Sports Bar and Grill, 2818 N. Brady St., and was captured on surveillance video obtaining a handgun from a vehicle he had been driving.

He was then seen flanking a silver Ford F-150, which had two people inside, leaving the parking lot. He fired the semi-automatic handgun multiple times at the truck.

The truck sustained damage to the rear that was consistent with gunfire. Officers also found five spent 10mm casings.

According to the affidavits, Perdue has prior felony convictions in Illinois in 2017 and 2018 and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon is a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison. Going armed with intent and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felony are both a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

