Police investigating death following medical call in Davenport Tuesday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a death after being called to Howell Street Tuesday morning.

In a release, police say they were called to the 100 block of South Howell Street for a medical call shortly before 7 a.m. Once they arrived, officials say a 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the incident and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips mobile app or submit an online tip at the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.