Reynolds signs bills limiting voting, ‘divisive’ teaching

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a controversial change to state election laws passed by Republicans that sets strict limits on who can assist voters in delivering ballots.

It says no one can deliver a ballot for another voter unless they live in the same home or are immediate family. It also sets new limits on who can help deliver a ballot for a blind or disabled voter.

Reynolds on Tuesday also signed into law bill that bans teaching about white privilege and racial equity in K-12 public schools and in public colleges and universities. The ACLU says it blatantly suppresses speech about race.

Reynolds says teaching critical race theory is about “discriminatory indoctrination.”

“Critical Race Theory is about labels and stereotypes, not education. It teaches kids that we should judge others based on race, gender or sexual identity, rather than the content of someone’s character,” Gov. Reynolds said, in a statement. “I am proud to have worked with the legislature to promote learning, not discriminatory indoctrination.”

