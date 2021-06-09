A bit drier, but more heat and humidity ahead

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - More afternoon showers and storms are possible today, although coverage will be less compared to Monday and Tuesday. With “drier” conditions temps will be allowed to warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. With humidity factored in, it will feel like the mid 90s today. Daily chances for storms continue into Friday before a cool front slides through late Friday into Saturday. This may bring some showers to the area early Saturday morning before drying out the afternoon and ushering in more comfortable humidity. We are trending drier next week with slightly above normal temperatures.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon storms. High: 90º. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 71°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with afternoon storms. High: 89º.

