Davenport nonprofit for youth, families address juvenile crime

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Community involvement has been discussed in recent press conferences that addressed juvenile crime and a recent shooting in downtown Davenport. TV6 spoke with TMBC at The Lincoln Center, an organization working directly with African-American youth, about the recent violence.

The founder, Tracy Singleton, said there are people in the community working with youth and anyone can get involved.

“Don’t just feel like there’s nothing you can do because there’s always something that you can do. I always say nothing changes if nothing changes. So you sitting on your couch looking at TV and saying ‘Man, that’s a problem’...it’s not going to change the problem, you need to be part of the solution,” Singleton said.

She said anyone who wants to get involved can reach out to organizations like The Lincoln Center, the MLK Center, Davenport Peace, NAACP, and more.

“Reach out to someone and ask ‘how can I help?’, because we know the answers. We know what the problems are because we’re dealing with them every day so we can help get you in that right direction but just know that there are several community members that are out here doing the work, paying for things out of their own pocket, reaching out to kids that need the help and so it’s not that we’re not doing anything, it’s just that we need help to do more,” she said.

The center is a hub for multiple resources and organizations and they’re hoping to be able to expand. Singleton said many community leaders pay out of their own pocket and have a finite amount of resources.

“The community has been here. We’ve been here. We’ve been doing the work. Not just the Lincoln Center. There’s so many organizations that work directly with the population that has been affected, disproportionately with the violence that was going on here in our community. So it’s not that the community needs to step up, it needs to be the community needs to scale up, and here’s how we’re going to help you. We’re going to provide you the funds, the resources, the space, whatever it is that you need to help us help you,” she said.

The Davenport community can share concerns in a group setting during the city’s community listening sessions. The next one is Monday, July 12th at 5:30 p.m. at the Roosevelt Community Center.

