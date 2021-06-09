Missing Davenport 15-year-old ‘safely located’
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old from Davenport, who went missing on May 25th, has been “safely located” according to Davenport Police.
The department made an announcement regarding the well-being of the teenager at approximately 5:44 p.m. with the news of her location.
Davenport Police say this is an ongoing investigation and did not provide further details.
