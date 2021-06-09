Advertisement

Missing Davenport 15-year-old ‘safely located’

The 15-year-old from Davenport was reported missing on May 25th.
The 15-year-old from Davenport was reported missing on May 25th.(Davenport Police Dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old from Davenport, who went missing on May 25th, has been “safely located” according to Davenport Police.

The department made an announcement regarding the well-being of the teenager at approximately 5:44 p.m. with the news of her location.

Davenport Police say this is an ongoing investigation and did not provide further details.

#DPDMediaRelease UPDATE | June 8, 2021 Fifteen-year-old, Alivia Beeding, has been safely located. This remains an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Posted by Davenport Police Department on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous...
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
In a release, police say they were called to the 100 block of South Howell Street for a medical...
Police investigating death following medical call in Davenport Tuesday morning
Davenport police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left multiple windows at the...
Davenport leaders address ‘gut wrenching’ shooting incident over the weekend
Charles H. Perdue II, 23, of Davenport, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon,...
Police: Davenport man shot at occupied truck multiple times
Data shows Davenport gun violence spiking for second year in a row
Data shows Davenport gun violence spiking for second year in a row

Latest News

Maquoketa 18 month old hospitalized from E. coli infection
Maquoketa 18 month old hospitalized from E. coli infection
Briella, an 18 month old from Maquoketa, Iowa, developed Hemolytic uremic syndrome from E. coli.
Maquoketa 18 month old recovering from E. coli infection
Iowa law enforcement trying to curb the rapidly increasing rate of 2021 traffic fatalities
Iowa law enforcement trying to curb the rapidly increasing rate of 2021 traffic fatalities
Whitey's Cones For Kids will raise money for Bethany For Children And Families
Whitey’s Cones For Kids is Monday