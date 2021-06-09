Missing Davenport 15-year-old ‘safely located’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old from Davenport, who went missing on May 25th, has been “safely located” according to Davenport Police.

The department made an announcement regarding the well-being of the teenager at approximately 5:44 p.m. with the news of her location.

Davenport Police say this is an ongoing investigation and did not provide further details.

#DPDMediaRelease UPDATE | June 8, 2021 Fifteen-year-old, Alivia Beeding, has been safely located. This remains an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time. Posted by Davenport Police Department on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

