Smart makeup that self-adjusts to match your skin tone

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

We are all looking forward to more social functions in 2021. And that likely translates into a desire to look your best while keeping it easy (something we definitely did during quarantine)! Enter self-adjusting foundation make up. It automatically (and amazingly!) becomes the perfect color for your skin tone. The makeup additionally offers SPF protection.

Angie Bruse of Culler Beauty is the guest on PSL to demonstrate the make up, feature several different products, and offer a PSL special!! The PSL Special: $10 OFF plus FREE shipping & eye lash enhancer. Call 1-800-807-0287

There are two color choices: Light or Medium. Both are forgiving. There is a foundation and a primer....plus there is a FREE eye lash enhancer included with purchase. See all info below (website and phone number).

Culler Beauty Smart Makeup
Culler Beauty Smart Makeup

