Advertisement

Whitey’s Cones For Kids is Monday

Portion of sales to be donated to Bethany For Children And Families
Whitey's Cones For Kids will raise money for Bethany For Children And Families
Whitey's Cones For Kids will raise money for Bethany For Children And Families(WIBW)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you like ice cream, you can enjoy a cone and help Quad City kids at the same time.

On Monday, Whitey’s Ice Cream will hold it’s annual Cones For Kids day. All Whitey’s locations will participate in a fundraiser to help Bethany For Children And Families and their mission to keep children safe and strengthen families.

Half of all sales Monday will be donated to Bethany For Children And Families.

Whitey’s started the Cones for Kids day in 1986.

“We are thrilled to be holding the 35th annual Cones for Kids event to help support the programs and services offered by Bethany,” said Jon Tunberg, co-owner of Whitey’s Ice Cream. “It is wonderful that we have been able to host to this fundraising effort to support the children of our community for so many years.”

Jim Sanderlin, Bethany’s Director of Development & Communication, said, “Bethany has relied on the generosity of the QC community for over a century. Cones for Kids has become a very special day for the agency and the children we serve. We’re so grateful to once again partner with the best ice cream company out there!”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous...
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
In a release, police say they were called to the 100 block of South Howell Street for a medical...
Police investigating death following medical call in Davenport Tuesday morning
Davenport police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left multiple windows at the...
Davenport leaders address ‘gut wrenching’ shooting incident over the weekend
Charles H. Perdue II, 23, of Davenport, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon,...
Police: Davenport man shot at occupied truck multiple times
Data shows Davenport gun violence spiking for second year in a row
Data shows Davenport gun violence spiking for second year in a row

Latest News

The restaurant chose to stay in Colona after both the 2019 Mississippi flood and Covid-19...
Colona pizza restaurant reopens after multiple delays
Maria's Pizza in Colona reopens
Maria's Pizza in Colona reopens
Tommy's Express Car Wash holds ribbon cutting ceremony
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
John Deere Foundation announces plans to invest $200 million over 10 years