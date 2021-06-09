Whitey’s Cones For Kids is Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you like ice cream, you can enjoy a cone and help Quad City kids at the same time.

On Monday, Whitey’s Ice Cream will hold it’s annual Cones For Kids day. All Whitey’s locations will participate in a fundraiser to help Bethany For Children And Families and their mission to keep children safe and strengthen families.

Half of all sales Monday will be donated to Bethany For Children And Families.

Whitey’s started the Cones for Kids day in 1986.

“We are thrilled to be holding the 35th annual Cones for Kids event to help support the programs and services offered by Bethany,” said Jon Tunberg, co-owner of Whitey’s Ice Cream. “It is wonderful that we have been able to host to this fundraising effort to support the children of our community for so many years.”

Jim Sanderlin, Bethany’s Director of Development & Communication, said, “Bethany has relied on the generosity of the QC community for over a century. Cones for Kids has become a very special day for the agency and the children we serve. We’re so grateful to once again partner with the best ice cream company out there!”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.